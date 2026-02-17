UP School Principal Arrested For Allegedly Touching Students' Private Parts; Parents Thrash Accused

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: The school principal of St. Francis School in the Khuntakheda village of Rampur district has been arrested after several students accused him of molestation under the guise of punishment. The accused, Joseph, was also beaten up by an angry mob of parents who entered the school premises after the news of the incident broke out.

यूपी – रामपुर जिले के बिलासपुर में सेंट फ्रांसिस स्कूल में फादर प्रिंसिपल जोसेफ की पिटाई !!



छात्रों का आरोप– सजा देने के नाम पर प्रिंसिपल उनके प्राइवेट पार्ट को छेड़ता है। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज कर प्रिंसिपल जोसेफ को अरेस्ट किया। pic.twitter.com/UmCIYjs4OP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 17, 2026

An FIR has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody.

The case came to light when parents realised their children had become reluctant to attend school. When questioned, several students confessed that Principal Joseph would summon them to his office when they made any mistake in class and touch their private parts, terming it as punishment.

The situation went out of hand on Monday morning when a considerable number of parents assembled at the school campus following the reports of the children's versions reaching the families in the area. A scuffle ensued at the school, where the principal was beaten up by the mob before the police could control the situation. The police from the Bhot police station reached the spot, dispersed the crowd, and assured the parents that a thorough probe would be conducted.

The Block Chief, Sardar Kulwant Aulakh, and the former village head, Jogendra Singh, visited the school in response to the news of the incident and demanded immediate action against the accused.

According to the Live Hindustan report, Station House Officer Arjun Singh Tyagi has confirmed that an FIR has been registered on the basis of a formal complaint filed by the parents. The police team reviewed the school's CCTV system and seized the DVR data, which is being analysed. "All evidence is being collected," SHO Tyagi said. "If anything wrongful has occurred in this case, the guilty will not be spared."

Principal Joseph has been arrested and remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds