 'Our Responsibility To Provide AI-Enabled Education To India's New Generation': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan At India AI Impact Summit 2026
'Our Responsibility To Provide AI-Enabled Education To India's New Generation': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan At India AI Impact Summit 2026

'Our Responsibility To Provide AI-Enabled Education To India's New Generation': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan At India AI Impact Summit 2026

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted AI as a national priority at the India AI Impact Summit. They stressed integrating AI in education to empower youth, noted over $200B in expected investments, and emphasized leveraging India’s digital infrastructure. The summit saw over 3 lakh participants exploring AI’s role in large-scale economic and social transformation.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said integrating artificial intelligence into education is a national priority to empower the country's youth.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapan in the national capital, Pradhan emphasised that using the AI in the education sector has become a priority for the government now.

, "It is our responsibility to provide AI-enabled education to India's new generation. The Prime Minister organised the AI Impact Summit to encourage India's new generation, and they are participating in it. Using AI in education, how we can strengthen our students, schools, and teachers by leveraging AI has become a priority," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is expecting more than USD 200 billion in investments over the next two years.

"There are two types of interest. The first type is investment. There is an expectation of more than 200 billion dollars in investment over the next two years. The second type is deep tech funding by VC. And the third type is India's innovativeness and India's digital public infrastructure," Vaishnaw told ANI on the sidelines of the Summit.

Elaborating on the role of technology frameworks in driving adoption, he added, "Because of the digital public infrastructure, there is a very good technology framework under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Because of this framework, the diffusion of AI in India can be accelerated. This is what everyone believes." The minister said global CEOs are displaying keen interest in investing in India, particularly in deep tech startups and infrastructure.

"A lot of interest in investing in India, especially in the Indian deep tech startups, in the infrastructure, also in finding new solutions at population scale. Because the way our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created this digital public infrastructure in our country, that brings out a huge advantage for any solution which needs to be brought at a population scale," he said.

Speaking about the scale and enthusiasm at the summit, Vaishnaw noted the overwhelming participation, especially among young people.

"There is a lot of excitement in AI Summit. More than 300,000 youth and researchers and students have registered. And all the sessions are going full. They are houseful. There is a lot of excitement, And especially among the youth. Through this summit, there is a new energy all over the country. By using AI, how to solve big problems on a population scale, such excitement is seen here among the youth," he said.

He stressed the importance of solving big problems in the economy and society and at the same time, stop the harms of the technology. "By balancing these two, we have to move forward with this new technology," he noted.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together policymakers, global industry leaders, investors and innovators, with discussions centered on leveraging AI for large-scale economic and social transformation while addressing potential risks associated with the technology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

