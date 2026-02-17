Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 Released At gsebht.in; Exam From February 26

Gujarat Board 10th & 12th Admit Card 2026: The GSEB SSC and HSC hall ticket 2026 has been made available by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. To download their Gujarat Board HSC and SSC admission cards, school officials must log in using their login credentials.

The GSEB SSC and HSC hall pass 2026 must be downloaded by school administrators and given to applicants prior to the tests. Students must double-check all the information listed on the GSEB hall ticket when they pick up their admit cards.

Gujarat Board 10th & 12th Admit Card 2026: Exam dates

GSEB Class 10 (SSC) Exam Dates: February 26, 2026 – March 18, 2026.

GSEB Class 12 (HSC) Exam Dates: February 26, 2026 – March 18, 2026.

Gujarat Board 10th & 12th Admit Card 2026: Steps to download hall ticket

Using the login credentials, school officials must download the GSEB SSc and HSC hall passes. To download the hall pass, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the GSEB SSC Hall Ticket or GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2026.

Step 3: Enter your registered email address or mobile number, school index number, and captcha to log in.

Step 4: The HSEB SSC/HSSC hall ticket 2026 will be shown.

Step 5: Download for additional use.

Direct link to download SSC 10th Class Hall ticket

Direct link to download HSC Class 12th Admit card

Gujarat Board 10th & 12th Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket

The hall ticket will contain the following information:

Candidate’s name

Name of the examination

Roll number

Subject stream

Exam schedule (date and timing)

Examination centre details (name and address)

Reporting/arrival time at the centre

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Important guidelines and instructions for applicants

Students are advised to carefully verify all details on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the school authorities immediately.