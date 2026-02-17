 Missed Target In Session 1? JEE Main 2026 April Attempt Registration Underway At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Eligibility And Fee Details Here
Candidates who are not satisfied with their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scores can apply for the April attempt at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to register is February 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted from April 2 to 9.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
article-image

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Candidates who did not get the desired scores on the JEE Main Session 1 exam can register for the April attempt through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit your applications is February 25, 2026.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration Start Date: 1 Februray 2026

Last Date to Apply: 25 February 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)

Form Correction Window: Last week of February 2026

Last Date for Payment: 25 February 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Application fees

Male Candidates (Unreserved / EWS / OBC)

Centres in India – ₹1,000

Centres Outside India – ₹5,000

Female Candidates (Unreserved / EWS / OBC)

Centres in India – ₹900

Centres Outside India – ₹4,000

SC / ST / PwD / Transgender Candidates

Centres in India – ₹500

Centres Outside India – ₹2,500

Note: The application fee must be paid through online payment modes only.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates who did not register for Session 1 have to apply as a fresh candidate. Those already registered need to click on the “Already registered” link. Check out the following steps to complete your application form for the JEE Main April session.

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Registered candidates who have already registered need to click on the “Already Registered Candidate” link. 

Step 3: Enter your Session 1 application number and password. 

Step 4: Select the paper for which you are applying, exam city preference, and language of paper.

Step 5: Pay the application fee. 

Step 6: Submit the application form after reviewing all details carefully. 

Direct link to apply

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Required documents

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL, if applicable)

Updated Personal Details as per official records

