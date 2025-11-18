JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Issued | navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) issued the JNVST Admit Card 2026. Applicants who wish to take part in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can obtain their hall tickets via the NVS's official website at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2026 Class 6 admit card: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JNVST Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the JNVST Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JNVST Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: The hall tickets will be available for free download by applicants and parents prior to the JNVST 2026 exam.

JNVST 2026 Exam: Instructions

Candidates appearing for the JNVST 2026 exam must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as failure to produce these or involvement in any form of malpractice will lead to disqualification. They are also advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to ensure smooth completion of verification formalities.

About JNVST 2026 Exam

JNVST will take place on December 13, 2025. The selection test will last two hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 01:30 p.m., and will include three portions with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in total for 100 points.

Separate OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets will be given. Aspirants must mark/indicate their responses in the appropriate locations on the OMR sheet.

JNV Selection Test 2026: Result

The results of the JNV Selection Test 2026 are planned to be announced by the end of March 2026 for summer-bound JNVs and in May 2026 for winter-bound JNVs.