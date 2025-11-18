 'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video | Instagram @devil_edixz

A delightful video from Odisha’s Cuttack has taken social media by storm, showcasing the incredible talent and confidence of a young schoolboy whose dance moves are drawing comparisons to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Filmed at an Upper Primary School in Badambadi, the clip captures a wholesome moment that has quickly become the internet’s trending video, and even Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the video.

In the viral video, a group of teachers can be seen seated on a bench as the little boy steps forward, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention. Hrithik Roshan’s trending song Janaab-e-Aali from War 2 starts playing in the background, and the boy lights up the room with his energetic performance.

WATCH VIDEO:

From nailing the hook steps to showing off impressive rhythm and confidence, his moves have left viewers stunned. Adding to the charm, his classmates cheer for him, singing along and hyping him up throughout the performance. Their excitement and support turn the moment into a feel-good celebration of talent and friendship.

The video, which was posted a couple of days ago, also reached superstar Hrithik Roshan. He couldn't stop himself from commenting on it; he wrote, "Wah 🔥👏👏👏amazing little one."

Hrithik Roshan Praises The Video

Hrithik Roshan Praises The Video | Instagram @devil_edixz

Social media users have flooded the comment sections with praise, calling the boy “Hrithik Roshan’s childhood version.” One user wrote, "Arey Chotu, too ne tho superb dance moves and super confidence se ham Sabka Dil ♥️ Jeetliya. God bless you with Super Future Ahead 🫶 keep rocking"

Another user wrote, "How cute, one day, he’ll make it big."

The video continues to spread across platforms, proving yet again that pure talent always gains the desired attention and praise.

