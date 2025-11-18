Drunk Man Climbs Train Rooftop At Dhanbad Station, Threatens To Touch High Voltage Wire; Gets Detained In Thrilling Rescue | X @ddnewsjharkhand

Chaos unfolded at Dhanbad railway station on Monday evening after a drunk man climbed onto the roof of a train stationed at platform number 2 and began threatening to touch the high-voltage overhead wires. The alarming scene drew immediate attention from passengers and railway staff, triggering swift action from authorities.

According to officials, the man appeared heavily intoxicated as he paced across the train’s rooftop, repeatedly gesturing toward the live electric wires that carry enough voltage to kill instantly. Fearing a fatal accident, railway authorities quickly halted operations on the main line and cut power in the area to ensure safety.

WATCH VIDEO:

@DDnewsjharkhand posted the video of the incident on their social media handles.

Security personnel and RPF officers rushed to the spot and attempted to convince the man to come down, but he continued to behave erratically. After persistent efforts and careful coordination, officials managed to corner him and bring him down safely without injury.

The individual was immediately detained by the Railway Police, who have begun an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest he may have climbed onto the train under the influence of alcohol, but officers are questioning him to determine the motive behind his dangerous stunt.

The incident caused temporary delays at the station, though services resumed shortly after the situation was brought under control. Passengers praised the prompt response of railway staff, whose quick decision to cut power likely prevented a tragedy.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from such risky behaviour, reminding commuters that overhead electric wires carry extremely high voltage and can prove fatal even without direct contact.

