 TRAGIC! 55-Yr-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTRAGIC! 55-Yr-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall

TRAGIC! 55-Yr-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall

A video of a tragic accident in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. This incident is said to have taken place in Kinauni village under Rohta police station, where a 55-year-old woman named Kamlesh tragically died after getting trapped into her bullock cart and the adjacent wall while trying to control the bull.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall | X @pawanks1997

A video of a tragic accident in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media, which has created a wave of alertness in the entire area. This incident is said to have taken place in Kinauni village under Rohta police station, where a 55-year-old woman named Kamlesh from the village was returning from her field after peeling sugarcanes and was walking towards home along with the bullock cart.

According to CCTV footage, as the woman entered the village, the bull suddenly panicked and began running away. Kamlesh tried to control the bull, but in the process, she became trapped between the cart and an adjacent wall.

WATCH VIDEO:

The impact was so severe that she fell with serious injuries. Villagers immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she died there a short time later. The entire village is plunged into grief following the incident. It is reported that Kamlesh's husband, Mahavir, died five years ago. Since then, Kamlesh has been managing the farm with her two sons.

FPJ Shorts
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation
Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation
Australian Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Aim To Bounce Back After Japan Open Miss, Hopes Pinned On Satwik-Chirag
Australian Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Aim To Bounce Back After Japan Open Miss, Hopes Pinned On Satwik-Chirag
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health

She was the main source of livelihood for the family, hence her sudden death has brought deep sorrow upon the family.

Read Also
Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet...
article-image

ALSO READ: Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall

A video showing a dangerously close slum settlement near the Mumbai airport boundary wall has sparked serious safety concerns online. The 19-second clip, now circulating widely across social media platforms, captures an Air India aircraft making a landing approach while passing extremely close to the nearby slums.

In the video, a person pans the camera across the tightly packed slum cluster, situated just outside the airport perimeter. As the Air India flight descends, the proximity between the aircraft and the rooftops appears alarmingly narrow. What has further intensified the debate is the presence of multiple tall flags tied to the slum walls. These flags extend high above the rooftops, adding another layer of risk for aircraft making low-altitude landings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Family Throws Their Dog A Baby Shower: Internet Can't Stop Adoring The Mom-To-Be

Family Throws Their Dog A Baby Shower: Internet Can't Stop Adoring The Mom-To-Be

TRAGIC! 55-Yr-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall

TRAGIC! 55-Yr-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall

YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views &...

YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views &...

Caught On Camera: Tribal Man Peeps 'Creepily' At Foreigners Enjoying In Private Pool In Sri Lanka

Caught On Camera: Tribal Man Peeps 'Creepily' At Foreigners Enjoying In Private Pool In Sri Lanka

'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In...

'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In...