TRAGIC! 55-Yr-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Woman In Meerut Dies After Getting Crushed Between Bullock Cart & Adjacent Wall | X @pawanks1997

A video of a tragic accident in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media, which has created a wave of alertness in the entire area. This incident is said to have taken place in Kinauni village under Rohta police station, where a 55-year-old woman named Kamlesh from the village was returning from her field after peeling sugarcanes and was walking towards home along with the bullock cart.

According to CCTV footage, as the woman entered the village, the bull suddenly panicked and began running away. Kamlesh tried to control the bull, but in the process, she became trapped between the cart and an adjacent wall.

WATCH VIDEO:

The impact was so severe that she fell with serious injuries. Villagers immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she died there a short time later. The entire village is plunged into grief following the incident. It is reported that Kamlesh's husband, Mahavir, died five years ago. Since then, Kamlesh has been managing the farm with her two sons.

She was the main source of livelihood for the family, hence her sudden death has brought deep sorrow upon the family.

