 'Zero Accountability': Delhi Woman Slams Rapido For Offering Only ₹5,000 Compensation After Rider Fled Away With Her ₹21K Parcel
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
'Zero Accountability': Delhi Woman Slams Rapido For Offering Only ₹5,000 Compensation After Rider Fled Away With Her ₹21K Parcel | File Photo

A Delhi-based LinkedIn user, Tanika Monga, has called out Rapido for what she describes as a complete lack of accountability after her ₹21,000 Marshall speaker went missing during a parcel delivery. In a detailed post, she narrated how her Rapido Parcel rider picked up the item on November 5 and then disappeared, with both the parcel and any traceable contact.

According to Tanika, Rapido’s support system was slow and unresponsive, taking over 24 hours just to confirm that they couldn’t reach their own rider. After she filed an FIR, she learned that the bike used for the delivery did not even belong to the rider, raising serious concerns over Rapido’s background verification process.

WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tanika-monga_public-escalation-rapido-rider-theft-zero-activity-7395825072307027968-oxdC?utm_source=li_share&utm_content=feedcontent&utm_medium=g_dt_web&utm_campaign=copy

She wrote that despite this failure, the platform offered only ₹5,000 as compensation, citing its terms and conditions. Tanika demanded full compensation, a public statement addressing the verification lapse, and escalation of her case to a senior executive. She also warned that until Rapido strengthens its security and onboarding checks, customer safety will remain at risk.

Rapido later responded to her post, stating, “Hi Tanika, we understand the gravity of the situation you’ve described, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. This is not the standard of service we aim to provide. Please rest assured that we are thoroughly investigating your concern and will take appropriate action to resolve this matter."

Rapido's Response

Rapido's Response | LinkedIn @ Tanika Monga

Rapido further assured, "Your safety and trust are our highest priorities, and we are committed to addressing this issue promptly. We will keep you updated with the progress and work towards a swift resolution.”

The post has sparked wider discussions on delivery safety, verification protocols, and consumer protection in app-based logistics services.

