YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views & Attention'

In a dramatic turn of events, YouTuber and popular TV journalist Shubhankar Mishra has been surrounded by trolls and outrage for interviewing and allegedly mocking a minor in his recent interview. The video came after he reported that his laptop was stolen in Delhi while he was working in the field during a bomb blast incident that occurred near Red Fort on November 10. It was later recovered by the Delhi police from a group of minors. Further, Mishra thanked the police for their cooperation in his video and also interviewed one of the accused.

The video posted on his official YouTube channel has received more than 2 million views, with the juvenile's face visible throughout the interview. Netizens are questioning whether publishing minors' faces online is ethical or not, and also citing it as a criminal offence as per Indian law. "Interviewed the kid who stole it and made his picture and identity public for views. This is a criminal offence and potentially life-damaging for the kid," one user wrote while sharing a glimpse from Mishra's YouTube video.

TAKE A LOOK:

Shubhankar Mishra Laptop Chori

Shubhankar Mishra posted a 15-minute-long video on his YouTube channel on November 13 detailing the incident that occurred with him. He revealed that his laptop had been stolen while he was reporting in the field. Videos from his reports captured two minors conducting the theft. Mishra immediately reported the theft to the police but was least expecting any help owing to the police's entire attention to the horrifying bomb blast incident.

On the following day, two cops informed the journalist that his laptop had been recovered in the same area where it had been stolen from minors. Shubhankar Mishra reached the scene and filmed the conversation with the police. He thanked them for their action and also revealed the minor who stole the laptop in the video.

Interview with a minor

Shubhankar Mishra interviewed the juvenile and asked him how he conducted the theft. The kid described the incident, claiming that the laptop was stolen by two of his friends and not him. However, Mishra did not confront the kid who was seen stealing the laptop in the video footage.

Netizens are criticizing the journalist for revealing the minor's identity and details, which is legally a criminal offence. "A journalist chose clicks over ethics by putting out details of a minor involved in a theft on his YouTube channel. Sharing images and the identities of children linked to crime is against the law and can harm their future. Responsible reporting should protect kids," one user wrote.

While one user commented, "Look at the laughing policemen in the background. Our police have zero knowledge of laws & rights of the people. If he had known, he could have stopped him in interviewing the minor."