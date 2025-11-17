Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral | X @Autokabeer

A dramatic incident from Kerala’s Kannur district has gone viral after a car was found hanging mid-air between two sections of an under-construction bridge near National Highway 66. The terrifying visuals, captured shortly after the incident, show the vehicle suspended dangerously over a deep gap, perfectly stuck between the two sections of the bridge in downward position.

The accident took place on the evening of November 16, when a car travelling from Thalassery to Kannur drove past a safety barrier and mistakenly entered the incomplete flyover. With construction still underway and no proper connection between the two bridge segments, the vehicle went straight ahead and became stuck, dangling precariously between the structures.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver, who appears to have overlooked the warning barricade, immediately realized the danger as the car tilted forward. Thankfully, he managed to escape the vehicle without any major injuries before it could slip further.

Local authorities and residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the shocking sight. Videos from the scene show people standing below the hanging car in disbelief as rescue efforts were coordinated to safely retrieve the vehicle without causing further collapse or injury.

The incident has sparked major concerns regarding road safety and the visibility of barricades around construction zones. Many social media users questioned how a vehicle managed to enter a restricted bridge section, urging officials to install clearer signs, reflective markers, and stronger barricades to prevent such near-tragic mistakes.

While the driver narrowly escaped with his life, the accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of ignoring road closures and the importance of strict monitoring at construction sites, especially on busy routes like NH 66, where ongoing infrastructure projects are common.