 New Zealand Woman Sexually Harassed During Sri Lanka Trip, Gets Flashed By 23-Yo Man, Accused Detained After Video Goes Viral
A deeply disturbing incident involving a female tourist from New Zealand has sparked widespread outrage in Sri Lanka after she posted a video detailing her traumatic experience of sexual harassment during her solo trip. The woman, who was travelling through Sri Lanka in a rickshaw-style vehicle, described the ordeal in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand Woman Sexually Harassed During Sri Lanka Trip, Gets Flashed By 23-Yo Man, Accused Detained After Video Goes Viral | X @NewsWireLK

According to her statement, the incident took place while she was travelling from Arugam Bay toward Passikudah. She noticed a man on a scooter repeatedly slowing down and riding parallel to her vehicle. Despite initially ignoring him and continuing her journey, the man reappeared when she pulled over for a short break. He parked his scooter, approached her, and attempted a conversation despite a noticeable language barrier.

WATCH VIDEO:

The tourist said the man initially seemed friendly, which made her let her guard down momentarily. However, the interaction took a horrifying turn when he asked her a sexually explicit question and suddenly flashed his genitals at her. Shocked and disgusted, she immediately started her vehicle and drove away, later stating that the incident left her extremely shaken. She also mentioned that the incident has put her 'on edge' for the remainder of her trip.

The woman filed a formal police complaint, stating that the man behaved indecently during her travels. Following her report and the circulation of the viral video, Sri Lankan authorities launched an investigation and arrested a 23-year-old man from Kalawanchikudi in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed that further inquiries are underway and assured strict action against crimes targeting tourists. The incident has renewed concerns about women’s safety and the security of solo travelers in the region.

