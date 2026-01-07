 68-Year-Old Man Booked After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car In New York
A viral video showing two dogs tied to a moving car and dragged through a Long Island City street sparked outrage and led to swift action by authorities. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz charged a 68-year-old man with multiple counts of animal cruelty. The rescued dogs are undergoing treatment under ASPCA care.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video showing two dogs tied to the back of a moving car and being dragged through the streets of Long Island City went viral on social media earlier this month, prompting swift action by authorities and animal welfare agencies.

The footage, captured by a bystander, showed a German shepherd and a pit bull, later identified as Marzipan and Nougat, struggling to keep up as they were forced to run behind a red Volkswagen Passat. The video triggered widespread outrage, with viewers demanding immediate action against the person responsible.

Responding to the incident, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 68-year-old Dan Bujor of Long Island City has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty. “As alleged, the defendant tied a German shepherd and a pit bull to the back of a car and dragged them down a Long Island City street,” Katz said, adding that good Samaritans alerted the police, enabling a quick response.

article-image

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on January 4 around 6 pm near 11th Street and 43rd Avenue. One of the dogs reportedly became unhooked during the ordeal, after which Bujor allegedly placed both animals in the car and fled. Police later located him nearby, where he was found without a valid driver’s license.

The NYPD removed the dogs and transferred them to the ASPCA for medical evaluation. Veterinarians found that Marzipan had suffered a ruptured eardrum, while Nougat had abrasions on her paws and skin inflammation. Bujor has been ordered to return to court on March 5 and faces up to one year in jail if convicted.

