Shark Tank India 5: Natural Skincare Brand Founder Removes 'Doctor' From Instagram Bio After Sharks Slam Him

Shark Tank India YT

A video of Shark Tank India judges Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal slamming natural skincare and haircare brand Lewisia Wellness founder Dr Manoj Das, an aromatherapist and natural therapist, for claiming to be a doctor is going viral on social media.

“Aapka jaadu hai aapki content creation. Aapne reels banayi hai joh bahot provocative hai. Ye aapki reels viral hogayi hai aur uske through aapka business chala hai,” Anupam Mittal can be heard saying.

He then asked Das to show his reels and, after watching the videos, Anupam called Manoj’s claims “baseless.”

Anupam can then be heard grilling him for referring to himself as a doctor and asking whether someone who is an aromatherapist or natural therapist is actually allowed to use the title “doctor”.

“Pehle ek baat batao, aap Aromatherapist hain, natural therapist hai, so usmein doctor aap likh sakte hain?”

Das then said that when you do a Bachelor’s degree in aromatherapy, you can use the title of doctor.

“Agar aap keh raho ho ke aap Bachelors in Aromatherapist kar rahe ho aur aap doctor naam laga sakte ho main bhai apna naam badal dunga. Bhaiya diligence mein pakde jaaoge,” Mittal challenged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Das received a lot of backlash after the video went viral. Following the backlash, he has now removed “Doctor” from his bio. However, his Facebook username still reads “Dr Manoj Das (Lewisia Wellness)”.

Das has 611K followers on Instagram.