 Animal Cruelty Caught On Cam: Man Forcibly Makes Stray Dog Drink Alcohol In Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat; Arrested
A shocking case of animal cruelty has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, where a man was arrested for forcibly feeding alcohol to a stray dog. The disturbing act, captured on video and widely shared on social media, sparked public outrage and prompted swift police action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Viral video triggers outrage after man is caught on camera forcing alcohol into a stray dog’s mouth in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat | X/@PiyushRai

The Viral Video Shows Man Torturing The Canine

The viral clip shows the accused aggressively restraining the dog, forcefully prying its mouth open and pouring liquor directly from a bottle into it. The helpless canine can be seen struggling, writhing, and attempting to escape, but the man continues the abuse, holding the dog tightly and torturing it despite its visible distress. The shocking visuals triggered widespread outrage online, prompting swift police action.

Man Arrested

According to an report in the Press Trust Of India, the accused has been identified as Jitendra alias Ballam, a resident of Kirthal village. Police said he was arrested from the Ramala police station area on Sunday. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Animal Cruelty Case in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, another shocking incident of animal cruelty was reported from Bagalur in Bengaluru, highlighting a disturbing pattern of abuse against animals.

In this case, a domestic worker allegedly killed a puppy inside a lift by violently smashing it onto the floor. The incident occurred on Monday within the jurisdiction of the Bagalur police station. The horrifying act reportedly took place inside an apartment building and was later brought to the attention of authorities.

