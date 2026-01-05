 VIDEO: Chaos At Bengaluru's Sandhya Theatre As Teen Boy Caught Filming Videos In Ladies' Washroom, Police Intervene
A teenage boy was caught filming inside the ladies' washroom at Sandhya RGB Laser Atmos in Bengaluru, causing chaos when an angry woman confronted him. A police officer was present at the spot, as seen in a video shared by Namma Bengaluru. The clip went viral, with many demanding strict action against the boy. Further details are awaited.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

A shocking incident recently took place at Sandhya RGB Laser Atmos in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after a teenage boy was reportedly caught filming videos inside the ladies' washroom. Soon after, chaos erupted as an enraged woman was seen lashing out at the young boy for his actions.

Teen Filming In Ladies' Washroom Sparks Chaos At Bengaluru Theatre

A woman dressed in a brown shirt was seen confronting the teenage boy standing in front of him and repeatedly pointing towards him. A police officer can also be seen in the video shared by Namma Bengaluru (@nammabengaluroo) on Instagram on Monday morning. Other people, including several men, also appeared angry over the young boy's shocking actions.

According to a report in News18, a hidden camera was found inside the ladies' washroom during a screening of the re-released Telugu film Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, discovered when moviegoers stepped out to use the washroom.

Check out the video:

article-image

Soon after, local residents caught the teenage boy and handed him over to the police. He was allegedly assaulted by members of the public before the authorities arrived.

The police have since taken the youth into custody and are questioning him to determine his motive and whether any footage was recorded or circulated.

Netizens React

The clip went viral, with many demanding strict action against the boy. A user wrote, "People think it's cool to record just about anything..." Another added, "Just look at his age. I feel like puking. Parents to be blamed." A third said, "Shame on his upbringing."

"If he is minor he will be sent just for 6 months if he is 18+ he will be sentenced to jail and just 1000 fine," another added.

While another questioned, "How did he enter the ladies' washroom?" Another added, "First give nice belt treatment to that person, then the law will work..."

