 Navi Mumbai: Female Security Guard Attacks Two Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre For Entering Without Tickets – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNavi Mumbai: Female Security Guard Attacks Two Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre For Entering Without Tickets – VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: Female Security Guard Attacks Two Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre For Entering Without Tickets – VIDEO

Chaos erupted at Navi Mumbai's Balaji Movieplex after two women allegedly entered the theatre without tickets. A viral video shows a female security guard pulling and hitting them. Social media user, some condemned the violence, while others supported the guard. Comments included: "Police should've been called," and "Security guard is just doing her job." The movie being screened remains unknown.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Chaos erupted during a film screening in Navi Mumbai when two women allegedly entered the cinema hall at Balaji Movieplex, Kopar Khairane, without tickets. A video now going viral on social media shows a female security guard attacking both women as they sit inside the theatre.

Female Security Guard Attacks 2 Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre

In the video, the security guard can be seen holding the woman's hand and trying to forcibly pull her out of her seat, repeatedly asking her to leave. The other woman seated beside her is heard telling the guard to let go of her hand. When the women questioned the guard about why she hit them, the guard replied, "Main kab se bula rahi hoon… maaru nahi toh kya karun?"

As people around them urged the women to leave the cinema hall and not waste others' time, the women hit back, saying that it was their time that was being wasted instead.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10
Parliamentary Panel Flags Decline In Access To Education Loans Amid Rising Costs
Parliamentary Panel Flags Decline In Access To Education Loans Amid Rising Costs

Check out the video:

Read Also
Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry...
article-image

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Soon after the video went viral, netizens reacted strongly, stating that hitting someone is unacceptable and that the police should have been called instead. However, some users argued that the guard did the right thing, claiming the women deserved to be removed as they had entered the theatre without movie tickets.

A user commented, "Itni himmat ati kaha se ati haan? Bina ticket movie hall Mai ghus jate haan?" Another said, "This zhopadpatti public is just the worst.. people unnecessarily show them sympathy which they don't deserve."

While another added, "Toh security guard ki jarurat hi kyo hai jab apna kaam na kere. Security guard bus apna kaam ker rhe hai". Another added, "Without ticket train / bus travel suna tha ye Movie pehli baar sunn raha hu."

However, it is not yet known which movie was being screened at the theatre.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina...

Navi Mumbai: Female Security Guard Attacks Two Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre For Entering Without...

Navi Mumbai: Female Security Guard Attacks Two Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre For Entering Without...

'Damage Control?': Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Out Sanjiv Goenka For Praising Dhurandhar Amid Anupama...

'Damage Control?': Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Out Sanjiv Goenka For Praising Dhurandhar Amid Anupama...

'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On...

'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On...

'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His...

'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His...