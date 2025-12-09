Navi Mumbai: Female Security Guard Attacks Two Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre For Entering Without Tickets – VIDEO

Chaos erupted during a film screening in Navi Mumbai when two women allegedly entered the cinema hall at Balaji Movieplex, Kopar Khairane, without tickets. A video now going viral on social media shows a female security guard attacking both women as they sit inside the theatre.

Female Security Guard Attacks 2 Women At Kopar Khairane Theatre

In the video, the security guard can be seen holding the woman's hand and trying to forcibly pull her out of her seat, repeatedly asking her to leave. The other woman seated beside her is heard telling the guard to let go of her hand. When the women questioned the guard about why she hit them, the guard replied, "Main kab se bula rahi hoon… maaru nahi toh kya karun?"

As people around them urged the women to leave the cinema hall and not waste others' time, the women hit back, saying that it was their time that was being wasted instead.

Check out the video:

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Soon after the video went viral, netizens reacted strongly, stating that hitting someone is unacceptable and that the police should have been called instead. However, some users argued that the guard did the right thing, claiming the women deserved to be removed as they had entered the theatre without movie tickets.

A user commented, "Itni himmat ati kaha se ati haan? Bina ticket movie hall Mai ghus jate haan?" Another said, "This zhopadpatti public is just the worst.. people unnecessarily show them sympathy which they don't deserve."

While another added, "Toh security guard ki jarurat hi kyo hai jab apna kaam na kere. Security guard bus apna kaam ker rhe hai". Another added, "Without ticket train / bus travel suna tha ye Movie pehli baar sunn raha hu."

However, it is not yet known which movie was being screened at the theatre.