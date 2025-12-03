 Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry Fans Sitting On Theatre Seats
Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry Fans Sitting On Theatre Seats

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, depicts animals living in a modern city where anthropomorphic creatures coexist. The film became China’s highest-grossing foreign animated movie. Viral social media videos now show dog owners bringing pets to screenings, with furry fans sitting in seats or being held while enjoying the movie.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

The animated film Zootopia 2, released on November 26 is about animals living in a modern city called Zootopia, where anthropomorphic creatures coexist in harmony. The film has become the highest-grossing foreign animated film in China. Reuters reported that Zootopia 2 made 1.95 billion yuan ($275.6 million) in its first six days of release at the Chinese box office.

Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Zootopia 2 Screening

Now, several viral videos on social media show dog owners in China bringing their pets to screenings, with the furry fans adorably seated in movie seats, enjoying the film. In another video, pet owners can be seen holding their dogs while watching the movie.

Shakira teases ‘The Voice’ return at ‘Zootopia’ premiere
article-image

Zootopia 2 is the sequel to Zootopia (2016), and is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

The voice cast features Shakira, Ginnifer Goodwin, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Quinta Brunson, Jason Bateman, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, Andy Samberg, Jenny Slate, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Patrick Warburton, and Danny Trejo.

article-image

Zootopia Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer said Zootopia 2 is spirited, witty and filled with enough imagination to delight audiences of all ages. It packs in so many ideas that individual threads lose potency. Yet even when it stumbles, the film maintains a sincerity that is difficult to resist. For Indian audiences seeking a smart family entertainer with both heart and sly humour, this sequel offers a lively, if slightly overstuffed, cinematic safari.

The film dazzles visually. Each habitat gleams with new detail, from icy chambers to festival grounds bursting with colour. The design of the snowy chateau sequence, for instance, blends suspense, humour and visual inventiveness in equal measure. The animators clearly relish the opportunity to revisit Zootopia with a decade’s worth of technological evolution behind them.

