 Miley Cyrus Engaged To Maxx Morando After Nearly 4 Years Of Dating
Miley Cyrus is engaged to musician Maxx Morando after nearly four years together, following months of speculation sparked by sightings of a diamond ring. The couple, first linked in late 2021, have since moved in together and collaborated musically. Sources say Cyrus is happier and more grounded with Morando, who prefers staying out of the spotlight.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Los Angeles: Miley Cyrus is engaged to musician Maxx Morando after nearly four years of dating, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

This comes after months of speculation and a few carefully placed diamond-ring sightings.

The speculation around their engagement began earlier this month; however, it intensified when Cyrus hit the red carpet at the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' world premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, where she was seen proudly flaunting a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand.

Fans were quick to notice the huge piece of jewellery on her finger soon after pictures of them posing together at the event started circulating online.

Cyrus and Morando were first linked romantically in December 2021, after the two were spotted backstage during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami. By April 2022, the relationship appeared firmly established when the pair were seen kissing in West Hollywood, according to PEOPLE.

In March 2024, a source close to the couple shared that they had moved in together, calling their relationship strong and healthy.

"She is very happy with him," the insider told PEOPLE. "Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He's a great guy. He's private and doesn't like being in the press. It's been good for her."

The two have also collaborated professionally. Cyrus and Maxx have worked together on two tracks, "Handstand" and "Violet Chemistry" from Cyrus's 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. He later produced multiple songs on her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful,' including co-writing the title track.

Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 until their divorce in August 2019.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

