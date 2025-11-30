Stefanie Pieper Death: Austrian Beauty Influencer Found Dead After Being Missing From Holiday Party

Stefanie Pieper Death | Instagram

Austrian Beauty Influencer, Stefanie Pieper, went missing on November 23, 2025, after she left a holiday party. The 31-year-old was found dead in a suitcase in a remote Slovenian forest. Reportedly, according to Styrian State Police, Stefanie's family and colleagues raised the alarm when she didn't reach a scheduled photo shoot.

According to a report in Kronen Zeitung, authorities have revealed that her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to strangling her and directed investigators to the location where he had left her body.

According to the authorities, “The man is believed to have traveled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police."

"On Monday evening, November 24, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border. This was the 31-year-old man's car. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested," added the authorities.

According to reports in local media outlets Oe24 and 20 Minuten, the influencer first messaged a friend on WhatsApp and informed that he had reached home safely. But, shortly, she sent another messag saying she thought someone was there in her stairwell.

According to a report in Kleine Zeitung, neighbours reportedly heard an argument and claimed to have seen her ex-boyfriend nearby.

Who Was Stefanie Pieper?

Stefanie Pieper was a beauty influencer and makeup artist from the Geidorf district of Graz, Austria. Her Instagram bio also says that she was a singer.

She created content around makeup looks and product advice, and used to share a lot of posts with her Golden Retriever, Marlow.