 Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Barota Featuring Sweetaj Brar Releases 3 Years After His Tragic Death, Fans Can't Keep Calm—VIDEO
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in 2022, in Mansa, Punjab, with gangster Goldy Brar claiming responsibility. Three years later, his new track, Barota, released on Friday, featuring Punjabi actress Sweetaj Brar, quickly hit #1 on YouTube’s music trending chart. Fans were moved by his vocals, lyrics, and composition. In July, his Instagram announced the Signed to God World Tour for 2026.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Punjabi rapper-singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead through the windscreen of his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, at the age of 28. Gangster Goldy Brar had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing. Three years after his tragic death, his new track Barota was released on Friday, November 28, along with a powerful music video featuring Punjabi actress Sweetaj Brar.

Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Barota Releases

Within just a day of its release, the song climbed to #1 on YouTube's music trending chart. Moosewala's voice in the track has once again moved fans emotionally. The late singer also penned the lyrics and composed the music for Barota.

Check it out:

