Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos

Adoptathon 2025

Mumbai's biggest adoption festival, Adoptathon 2025, has officially begun. Supported by The Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and organised by World For All, the two-day event aims to find loving homes for rescued Indian-breed puppies and kittens. Held at St. Theresa's Boys High School in Bandra West on November 29 and 30, the adoption camp offers a vital platform for feeders, fosters, and rescuers to connect their animals with responsible families.

Celebs Attend Adoptathon 2025

'Tere Naam' actress Bhumika Chawla attended Asia's largest adoption camp. She also adopted an Indian breed dog in the event.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan was present at Adoptathon 2025.

Bads of Bollywood actress Anya Singh also lent her support to the event with her heartfelt presence.

Social worker Priya Dutt also attended Adoptathon 2025.

World For All founder Mr. Taronish Bulsara was joined by Cyrus Broacha at the event, together promoting animal adoption and awareness.

Actress and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani posing with an Indian kittnen at Adoptathon 2025.

Singer Anushka Manchanda was also present at Adoptathon 2025, showing her support for the cause and encouraging pet adoption.

Adoptathon 2025 began on November 29 at St Theresa High School in Bandra West. Comedian Raunaq Rajani was also seen attending Asia’s largest adoption camp for rescued Indian-breed puppies and kittens. Speaking about the cat he and his family rescued, Raunaq said, "I'm here with gafoor that I an my family have rescued. There is a bunch of cats here, cats and dos, everyone needs home (sic)."

Anaita Shroff Adajania's sister, Sherry Shroff, was seen talking about her adoption story. Talking about how her life ,has been ever since her pet Mars, Sherry says, "There is no life without mars, I can not even imagine life without Mars. Ever since the day he came into our lives, everything is changes and everything revolves around him (sic)."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was also seen promoting 'World For All Animal Adoptions.' The actor urged people to come and adopt from among 200 cute puppies and kittens available for adoption on November 29 and 30.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha also promoted World For All Animal Adoptions, encouraging people to either adopt a pet or spend time with the animals.

World For All extended an open invitation to all, "Whether you are looking to adopt a new family member, volunteer your time, or simply spend an afternoon around wagging tails and tiny paws, the public is encouraged to join and experience the hope the event represents (sic)," a spokesperson said.