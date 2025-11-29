 Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos
Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos

Adoptathon 2025, Mumbai's largest pet adoption festival, kicked off in Bandra to help rescued Indian-breed puppies and kittens find loving homes. The event saw support from celebrities, including Bhumika Chawla, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Sherry Shroff, and comedian Raunaq Rajani.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Adoptathon 2025 | worldforallanimaladoptions

Mumbai's biggest adoption festival, Adoptathon 2025, has officially begun. Supported by The Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and organised by World For All, the two-day event aims to find loving homes for rescued Indian-breed puppies and kittens. Held at St. Theresa's Boys High School in Bandra West on November 29 and 30, the adoption camp offers a vital platform for feeders, fosters, and rescuers to connect their animals with responsible families.

Celebs Attend Adoptathon 2025

'Tere Naam' actress Bhumika Chawla attended Asia's largest adoption camp. She also adopted an Indian breed dog in the event.

Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla | Adoptathon 2025

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan was present at Adoptathon 2025.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan | Adoptathon 2025

Bads of Bollywood actress Anya Singh also lent her support to the event with her heartfelt presence.

Anya Singh

Anya Singh | Adoptathon 2025

Social worker Priya Dutt also attended Adoptathon 2025.

Priya Dutt

Priya Dutt | Adoptathon 2025

World For All founder Mr. Taronish Bulsara was joined by Cyrus Broacha at the event, together promoting animal adoption and awareness.

World for All founder Mr. Taronish Bulsara with Cyrus Broacha

World for All founder Mr. Taronish Bulsara with Cyrus Broacha | Adoptathon 2025

Actress and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani posing with an Indian kittnen at Adoptathon 2025.

Sapna Bhavnani

Sapna Bhavnani | Adoptathon 2025

Singer Anushka Manchanda was also present at Adoptathon 2025, showing her support for the cause and encouraging pet adoption.

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda | Adoptathon 2025

Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And...
article-image

Adoptathon 2025 began on November 29 at St Theresa High School in Bandra West. Comedian Raunaq Rajani was also seen attending Asia’s largest adoption camp for rescued Indian-breed puppies and kittens. Speaking about the cat he and his family rescued, Raunaq said, "I'm here with gafoor that I an my family have rescued. There is a bunch of cats here, cats and dos, everyone needs home (sic)."

Raunaq Rajani

Raunaq Rajani | Instagram

Anaita Shroff Adajania's sister, Sherry Shroff, was seen talking about her adoption story. Talking about how her life ,has been ever since her pet Mars, Sherry says, "There is no life without mars, I can not even imagine life without Mars. Ever since the day he came into our lives, everything is changes and everything revolves around him (sic)."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was also seen promoting 'World For All Animal Adoptions.' The actor urged people to come and adopt from among 200 cute puppies and kittens available for adoption on November 29 and 30.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha also promoted World For All Animal Adoptions, encouraging people to either adopt a pet or spend time with the animals.

World For All extended an open invitation to all, "Whether you are looking to adopt a new family member, volunteer your time, or simply spend an afternoon around wagging tails and tiny paws, the public is encouraged to join and experience the hope the event represents (sic)," a spokesperson said.

