Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 23: Abhira Torn Between Maira & Vani; Anupamaa Crossover Steals Spotlight

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 23: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Surekha bringing Manisha back to the Poddar house. Manisha claims that Surekha and her daughter Kiara had hidden from her that Kiara was a drug addict. Dadi Sa intervenes, taking Kiara's side, and says that while Kiara was an addict before, she is not anymore. She also points out that Abir has a longer list of mistakes, but because of her love, she overlooked them.

As Kiara steps in to apologize, Surekha accepts responsibility for the situation. Manisha insists that Kiara should live with her at the Poddar house, but Kiara refuses, saying she cannot leave her home. She recalls that her mother scolded her when she first discovered her addiction, and she chooses to stay by her husband Abir’s side despite the ongoing chaos.

Meanwhile, Armaan confronts Abhira for not informing him about Vani’s wish to perform. Abhira explains that Vani was unlucky to grow up without her parents by her side. She stood by Vani, fulfilling her late mother’s last wish to let her dance, and recalled how happy Vani was while performing, which is why she chose not to send her to boarding school.

Armaan agrees to let Vani stay for a few days until the competition ends. Abhira promises to take care of Maira during this time. When the family learns about this, they worry about how Maira will react. However, Madhav suggests letting Abhira and Armaan handle it, believing that Maira will eventually understand.

Manisha then brings two envelopes, one for Maira and one for Vani. The envelopes reveal that both girls have been selected for the finals and must now perform with their parents. This leaves Vidya asking Abhira who she will choose- Maira or Vani.

As Maira practices her dance, Abhira arrives dressed as a joker to cheer her up. They reconcile and hug, resolving their earlier tensions. Towards the end of the episode, Abir tries to make Surekha understand the importance of supporting him and helping care for Kiara during her pregnancy.

The episode features a crossover with Anupamaa, where Rahi calls Abhira for advice regarding the chawl redevelopment case. The promo shows Vani expressing her desire to dance with Abhira, but Armaan steps in and says he will dance with her instead, saving Abhira from the situation.