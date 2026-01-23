Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan's Film - Viral Video

Border 2 | Instagram

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has hit the big screens. The film has been getting a fantastic response from the audience, and now, a few videos have made it to social media, in which people are reaching theatres in large numbers across the country in jeeps and tractors.

While it was expected that the film would grab the attention of the audience, this videos prove the fan following of the franchise, and of course Sunny Deol. Watch the videos below...

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Looking at the response Border 2 is getting, we can clearly expect it to perform very well at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the film to get an opening of around Rs. 25-30 crore.

The reviews and the word of mouth are extremely positive, so clearly, the movie will show a jump at the box office over the weekend and on Monday (Republic Day).

Border 2 Reviews

Border 2 has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"

Border 2 Gets Midnight Shows

Looking at the craze of Border 2, many theatres have added midnight shows of the film. Senior journalist Taran Adarsh took to X to inform everyone about it.

Border 2 Budget

Border 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. Well, looking at the current box office scenario, we can expect the film to be a hit at the box office. But, will it break records? Let's wait and watch!