Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sunny Deol Starrer Heading For A Good Start

Border 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Border 2 is the first Bollywood biggie of 2026, and the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The film has received positive reviews from critics, and even the word of mouth is quite good.

When it comes to the first day collection of Border 2, as per early estimates, to collect around Rs. 25-30 crore. But, if during the night shows, the footfalls are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 30 crore.

Border 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Border 2, according to some reports the film is mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, an opening of around Rs. 30 crore is surely a good number.

Border 2 Vs Gadar 2

However, Border 2 won't be able to be beat Gadar 2 at the box office on day one. The latter had taken an opening of Rs. 40.10 crore.

Border 2 Reviews

Border 2 has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"

With positive reviews and word of mouth, we can expect Border 2 to show a jump at the box office on its second and third day. We can expect the movie to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark over the weekend. Also, on Monday, it is Republic Day (holiday), so by the end of its four-day-long extended weekend, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 120-150 crore.

