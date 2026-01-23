Border 2 Review: An Emotional Tribute To 'Woh Mitti Ke Bete Jo Wapas Naa Laute'

Border 2 Review |

Title: Border 2

Director: Anurag Singh

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh

Where To Watch: In theatres near you

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Border 2 Review: In 1997, filmmaker JP Dutta directed Border, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film, which was based on the India-Pakistan War of 1971, was a superhit at the box office. Now, after 29 years, a sequel to the film titled Border 2 has hit the big screens.

The sequel also revolves around the 1971 War. It showcases that while there was a lot of tension going on in East Pakistan, the neighbouring country thought they could attack India from the western side. However, the Indian Army (Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya), the Indian Navy (Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat), and the Indian Air Force (Diljit Dosanjh as Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon) were all set to face Pakistan and defeat them in their evil mission.

The story of Border 2 is written by JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, and the screenplay is written by Sumit Arora and Anurag Singh. The film is directed by Singh, who is known for helming the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari (2019).

Border 2 starts with the introduction of all four lead characters, and later, goes into flashback (1961), focusing on the training and friendship of Dahiya, Rawat, and Sekhon. The first half is a perfect package; it has a couple of good action sequences, there's a bit of comedy, romance, drama, and a lot of emotional scenes. You will get tears in your eyes a lot of times while watching the first half of Border 2. The interval point promises that the second half will concentrate on the war.

The second half of Border 2 begins on an emotional note. There's a scene featuring Mona Singh that will make you cry a lot. The movie then moves towards the war sequences.

The war scenes have been shot very well, especially the scenes featuring the Indian Navy and the IAF. There are many goosebump moments.

But the film dips a bit when the war focuses on the Indian Army. The scenes look stretched and messy. However, towards the climax, the film gains momentum, giving us a goosebump moment, and of course, it makes us cry a lot again.

Border 2 Review - Actors' Performances

Sunny Deol steals the show with his performance in Border 2. At 68, he is doing action effortlessly in the movie, proving that he is the legendary actor 'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta'. The actor has been given some of the best scenes in the film, and he nails it. And of course, how can we forget his roaring voice that does wonders for the movie!

Varun Dhawan was trolled after the trailer and the songs of the film were released. But the actor has given a slam to all trolls with his excellent performance in Border 2.

Diljit Dosanjh is in his element in the film, and his scenes in the first half will surely make you laugh out loud. The actor has once again impressed us. Ahan Shetty is a revelation. He has performed wonderfully, and when he mouths the dialogue, 'Shakti De Maa Shakti...', it will give you goosebumps.

When it comes to female leads, Mona Singh has been given the best role. She shines and proves that she is currently one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa are good in their respective roles, but Anya Singh doesn't get much to do.

Supporting actors like Anurag Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Neeta Mohindra, Ishika Gagneja, Azad Chauhan, Vansh Bhardwaj, and others have performed amazingly in their respective roles.

Border 2 Review - Music

The music of Border 2 is good. Ghar Kab Aaoge and Jaate hue Lamhon have been recreated very well in the film. Mitti Ke Bete is an emotional track that will get tears in your eyes.

Border 2 Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it!

P.S. Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!