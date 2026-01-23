'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta': Sunny Deol Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Father In Border 2 Credit

Sunny Deol, Dharmendra |

Actor Sunny Deol's new film Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, hit theatres on Friday, January 23, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. A spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic centred on the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film has been receiving widespread praise on social media.

However, its opening credits left fans emotional as Sunny paid tribute to his late father, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, aged 89.

Sunny Deol's Tribute To Dharmendra

In a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Sunny Deol's name appears in Border 2 credits in theatres as "Sunny Deol (Dharmendra ji ka beta)."

Sunny Deol Says Dharmendra's Haqeeqat Inspired Him To Do Border

Earlier, at the grand launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge, a remake of Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border, in Jaisalmer. During the event, Sunny made an emotional revelation about how his late father Dharmendra inspired him, sharing a childhood memory of his father’s 1964 war classic Haqeeqat, which ultimately paved the way for the original Border.

At the event, Sunny was heard saying, Maine Border ki thi kyunki jab maine apne papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bahut pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bahut chhota tha. Jab main actor bana, tab maine tay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki, aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject par ek film banayenge, jo bohot hi pyaara hai aur aap sab ke dilon mein basa hua hai."

Dharmendra Funeral

Dharmendra's mortal remains were taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai under tight police security, where a hush-hush funeral was conducted shortly after the news broke.

Two Prayer Meets Held For Dharmendra

Dharmendra's funeral was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

Two prayer meets were held for Dharmendra, one by his second wife Hema Malini at her Mumbai home, which included bhajans and a reading from the Bhagavad Gita, and another by his sons, Sunny and Bobby, at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End hotel in memory of their father.