'It's Been Terrible': Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra For FIRST Time After His Death, Explains Why Two Prayer Meetings Were Held

Hema Malini, Dharmendra | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Hema Malini has opened up about her husband, actor Dharmendra, for the first time since his sudden passing on 24 November 2025 at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday. She described his death as an 'inconsolable shock' and revealed that she has been trying to come to terms with what happened during his hospital stay. She added that the past month had been 'terrible,' as they struggled while the actor was unwell

Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra After His Death

Soeaking to Etimes, Hema said, "We were all there, I, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby, all together. In the past, there had been instances when he went to the hospital and came back home fine. We thought iss baar bhi aa jayenge. He was talking to us nicely. On my birthday (October 16), he even wished me. His birthday was coming up on December 8, when he was turning 90, and we were thinking of celebrating it nicely. The preparations were on, and then suddenly, he was not there. To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation."

Hema Malini Explains Why Two Prayer Meetings Were Held

After Dharmendra's death, two separate prayer meetings were held: one in Mumbai on 27 November, organised by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and sons Sunny and Bobby Deol; and another in Delhi on 11 December, hosted by his second wife, Hema Malini, and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. Hema's event was a separate ceremony held at her residence.

Addressing the reason behind the separate prayer meetings, Hema said, "Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai." She explained that the family members had first discussed matters among themselves. Hema added that she held one prayer meeting at her home because her close circle of people is different.

She also organised one in Delhi, saying that since she is in politics, it was important to host a prayer meeting there for her friends from that field. Additionally, she held a prayer meeting in Mathura, her constituency, where people are devoted fans of Dharmendra. She concluded by saying that she is happy with the way she managed everything.

Dharmendra's Farmhouse To Be Turned Into Museum

Hema also shared that Dharmendra’s much-loved Lonavala farmhouse will be turned into a museum for his fans. She confirmed that Sunny is planning to take the initiative, and added that he will definitely make it happen, noting that everything is unfolding in a nice way.

"So there's no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga. Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai," she concluded.