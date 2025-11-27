 'He Was Everything To Me': Hema Malini Pens An Emotional Note About Late Husband Dharmendra
Bollywood actress and Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, on Thursday, shared an emotional note about her late husband. She wrote, "He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me!"

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Dharmendra, Hema Malini |

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. None of the family members had shared any statement about his demise, but now, finally, his second wife and actress, Hema Malini, has penned an emotional note about her late husband.

She wrote, "Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments… (sic)"

Hema Malini Shares Special Moments Of Her & Dharmendra

In a couple of tweets, she shared some pictures with the Sholay actor and wrote, "Togetherness over the years - always there for us🙏❤️Some special moments.. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. Before their marriage, they were reportedly in a relationship for five yers. In 1981, they were blessed with their first daughter Esha Deol, and in 1985, their second daughter, Ahana Deol, was born.

Dharmendra Prayer Meet

According to reports, a prayer meet for Dharmendra is organised by the Deols on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at a five star hotel in Mumbai. It is expected that many celebrities will be attending it.

