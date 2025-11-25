 'Apne To Apno Ke Bina Nahi Ho Sakti': Director Anil Sharma Shelves Apne 2, Says It Is Not Possible To Make The Sequel Without Dharmendra
While Dharmendra's last film will be Ikkis, there was one more film that he was going to star in. We are talking about Apne 2, which was going to feature three generations of the Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. However, director Anil Sharma has said that it is not possible to make the film without Dharmendra.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. While Ikkis will be his last film to release in theatres, there was one more film that he was going to star in. We are talking about Apne 2, which was going to feature three generations of the Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. However, director Anil Sharma has said that it is not possible to make the film without Dharmendra.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Sharma said, "Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it’s impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it’s not possible!”

Anil Sharma had worked with Dharmendra in movies like Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay, Tahalka, and Apne. They were supposed to team up for Apne 2, which was announced a few years ago, but it never went on the floors.

Anil Sharma On His Last Meeting With Dharmendra

The filmmaker revealed that he last met Dharmendra in October this year, and the veteran actor told him, "Anil, koi acchi kahani laa, acchi film karni hai… camera meri mehbooba hai, mujhe yaad karti hai. Mujhe jana hai uske samne.”

Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis

Dharmendra's last film Ikkis also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, is slated to release on December 25, 2025; exactly a month after the demise of the veteran actor.

On Monday, the makers had shared a poster of the film, and captioned it as, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another."

