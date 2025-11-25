Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical Fight - Watch Video

Karan Aujla / Agu Stanley Chiedozie | Instagram

Singer Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai on November 23, 2025, as part of the Rolling Loud India festival at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A video from the concert has made it to social media in which Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie is seen getting into a physical fight with another man at the concert.

Well, we clearly don't know what happened between Agu and the other man. The influencer has not yet shared any statement about it.

Netizens React To Agu's Fight Video At Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert

A netizen commented, "Ashiqui 2 scene recreated (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Zarur Indian jo banda. Uski galati hogi 😡 khujaya hoga kala and bol ke (sic)."

Fan Throws T-Shirt At Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert

Fans doing crazy things during a concert is nothing new. A video from Karan's Mumbai concert went viral in which a fan threw a white t-shirt at the singer while he was performing on stage. Aujla did not react to it immediately, but a few seconds later, he stepped back, picked it up, wiped the sweat off his face with it, and casually tossed it back toward the audience. Check out the video below...

What Is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud is the world-famous hip-hop festival that has taken place in Miami, Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand. This year, it made its highly-anticipated debut in India.

Apart from Karan, many other artists like Wiz Khalifa, NAV, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, Westside Gunn, Sheck Wes, DIVINE, Hanumankind and more performed at the festival.