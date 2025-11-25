 Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical Fight - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical Fight - Watch Video

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical Fight - Watch Video

Singer Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai on November 23, 2025, as part of the Rolling Loud India festival at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A video from the concert has made it to social media in which Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie is seen getting into a physical fight with another man at the concert. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Karan Aujla / Agu Stanley Chiedozie | Instagram

Singer Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai on November 23, 2025, as part of the Rolling Loud India festival at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A video from the concert has made it to social media in which Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie is seen getting into a physical fight with another man at the concert.

The video was shared by Telly Chakkar on their Instagram handle. Check out the video below...

Well, we clearly don't know what happened between Agu and the other man. The influencer has not yet shared any statement about it.

Read Also
Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend:...
article-image

Netizens React To Agu's Fight Video At Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert

FPJ Shorts
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Survivor Devika Rotawan Recounts Trauma And Long Battle For Justice As City Pays Tribute To Martyrs
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Survivor Devika Rotawan Recounts Trauma And Long Battle For Justice As City Pays Tribute To Martyrs
FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet
FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet
Pune News: Revenue Dept Sets December 4 Hearing On Stamp Duty Recovery Notice In ₹300-Crore Land Deal Linked To Parth Pawar Firm
Pune News: Revenue Dept Sets December 4 Hearing On Stamp Duty Recovery Notice In ₹300-Crore Land Deal Linked To Parth Pawar Firm
Bhiwandi Tragedy: Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Garment Units In Raj Laxmi Compound; Building At Risk Of Collapse | VIDEO
Bhiwandi Tragedy: Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Garment Units In Raj Laxmi Compound; Building At Risk Of Collapse | VIDEO

A netizen commented, "Ashiqui 2 scene recreated (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Zarur Indian jo banda. Uski galati hogi 😡 khujaya hoga kala and bol ke (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Mohit ko bhut marega aagu (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Fan Throws T-Shirt At Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert

Fans doing crazy things during a concert is nothing new. A video from Karan's Mumbai concert went viral in which a fan threw a white t-shirt at the singer while he was performing on stage. Aujla did not react to it immediately, but a few seconds later, he stepped back, picked it up, wiped the sweat off his face with it, and casually tossed it back toward the audience. Check out the video below...

Read Also
Fan Throws T-Shirt At Karan Aujla During Rolling Loud India Performance, Singer Wipes Sweat With It...
article-image

What Is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud is the world-famous hip-hop festival that has taken place in Miami, Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand. This year, it made its highly-anticipated debut in India.

Apart from Karan, many other artists like Wiz Khalifa, NAV, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, Westside Gunn, Sheck Wes, DIVINE, Hanumankind and more performed at the festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical...

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About...

Tere Ishk Mein Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; CBFC Passes Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Without Any Visual...

Tere Ishk Mein Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; CBFC Passes Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Without Any Visual...

Celina Jaitly Is Not Alone; Celebrities Who Walked Out Of Violent Homes

Celina Jaitly Is Not Alone; Celebrities Who Walked Out Of Violent Homes

Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours In ₹252 Crore Drug Case; ANC...

Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours In ₹252 Crore Drug Case; ANC...