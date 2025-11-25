Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours In ₹252 Crore Drug Case; ANC Issues Second Summons To Orry | VIDEO

Siddhant Kapoor questioned for five hours by ANC in the ₹252 crore drug case | Instagram & IANS

Mumbai, Nov 25: In the ₹252 crore drugs case, Bollywood actor Siddhant Kapoor on Tuesday stepped out of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Ghatkopar Unit after nearly five hours of questioning.

He had come to the ANC Ghatkopar Unit at around 1 pm and, after questioning, left at 6 pm. During the five-hour interrogation, ANC police officers recorded a 10–12-page statement.

Maharashtra: In the ₹252 crore drugs case, Bollywood actor Siddhant Kapoor appeared before the Ghatkopar unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell for questioning and was interrogated for nearly five hours. After the session concluded, he exited the ANC office pic.twitter.com/HlMrVhnBne — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

Actor’s Statement Still Incomplete, Says Crime Branch

Kapoor had been summoned by the ANC for interrogation in connection with the ongoing narcotics investigation. According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, his statement remains incomplete, and he will be called again for further questioning.

Kapoor Allegedly Attended Party Where Drugs Were Consumed

Sources claim that Siddhant Kapoor allegedly attended a party in India where drugs were reportedly consumed. Investigators need answers to several additional questions, due to which he is likely to receive another summons soon.

ANC Also Issues Second Summons to Orry

Along with Kapoor, the ANC has also issued a second summons to social media influencer Orry for questioning in the same case. Orry has skipped the first summons and sought additional time from the Mumbai police after being summoned for questioning in the ₹252 crore mephedrone drug bust case.

His lawyer submitted a letter to the police stating that he is currently unavailable and will only be able to appear before the investigation agency after November 25. The probe is ongoing.

