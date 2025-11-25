Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace

Uran police arrest son-in-law for allegedly murdering 90-year-old Hirabai Joshi in Mothe Bhom | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, Nov 25: In a major breakthrough in the murder of 90-year-old Hirabai Janardan Joshi from Mothe Bhom village, Uran police have arrested her son-in-law for allegedly beating her to death following a heated argument over a gold necklace she had recently purchased and hidden from her daughters.

The accused, identified as Suresh Patil, had questioned Hirabai about why she bought a gold necklace and concealed it from her daughters, which escalated into a violent altercation leading to her death. Investigators had earlier recovered two bloodstained wooden planks from the crime scene.

Initial ‘Accidental Death’ Claim Overturned by Post-Mortem Findings

Hirabai was found dead inside her home on November 9. Although relatives initially claimed she died after slipping and falling, the post-mortem later confirmed multiple injuries on her head, face, hands and chest, ruling out accidental death. She had earlier sold four gunthas of land and received around Rs 15 lakh, distributing a portion among family members.

The murder would have gone unnoticed and undetected if not for an alert citizen who called on 112 and alerted police about the family who was going to cremate the 90-year-old lady without any due procedure. API Swapnil Kedar, who reached the spot, filed an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem as the family had no death certificate with them.

Police Suspicion Leads to Confession

“During the investigations, our suspicion was on the accused as he was the one who was objecting the most for post-mortem. His statements were not matching with the technical evidence of his location. He later confessed in interrogation,” API Kedar said.

The accused was then arrested for murder, and further investigations are being done by Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi from Uran police station. The arrested accused has been remanded to police custody till November 27.

