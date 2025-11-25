 FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet

FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet

According to police sources, the survivor, a Class 10 student, confided in her schoolteacher about the sexual abuse. The teacher alerted an NGO, which then informed the Mumbai Police. A preliminary inquiry revealed the horrifying truth, the mother, taking advantage of the father’s absence while he was at work, used to call her male friend home, where he repeatedly assaulted the girl.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked for Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet | Representational Image

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Ghatkopar, where a mother allegedly forced her own daughter into sexual exploitation. The mother’s friend had been sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl since April 2025. The Mumbai Police’s Women against women branch has taken action, and both the mother and her friend have been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act at the Ghatkopar Police Station.

According to police sources, the survivor, a Class 10 student, confided in her schoolteacher about the sexual abuse. The teacher alerted an NGO, which then informed the Mumbai Police. A preliminary inquiry revealed the horrifying truth, the mother, taking advantage of the father’s absence while he was at work, used to call her male friend home, where he repeatedly assaulted the girl.

Read Also
Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch...
article-image

Police officials said the victim had earlier dropped out of school for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exploitation had reportedly been ongoing for months before the girl gathered the courage to speak up. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Fraud: CBI Sends MLAT Request To Canada, Approaches Major Crypto Platforms (FPJ-Exclusive)
Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Fraud: CBI Sends MLAT Request To Canada, Approaches Major Crypto Platforms (FPJ-Exclusive)
Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption Leads To Flight Rerouting And Cancellations At Mumbai CSMIA Airport
Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption Leads To Flight Rerouting And Cancellations At Mumbai CSMIA Airport
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Cama Hospital Staff Recall Night Of Terror And How They Saved Every Mother & Newborn
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Cama Hospital Staff Recall Night Of Terror And How They Saved Every Mother & Newborn
Maharashtra News: Residents Slam Poor-Quality Repair Work On Wada–Manor Highway
Maharashtra News: Residents Slam Poor-Quality Repair Work On Wada–Manor Highway

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption Leads To Flight Rerouting And Cancellations At Mumbai CSMIA Airport

Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption Leads To Flight Rerouting And Cancellations At Mumbai CSMIA Airport

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Cama Hospital Staff Recall Night Of Terror And How They Saved...

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Cama Hospital Staff Recall Night Of Terror And How They Saved...

Maharashtra News: Residents Slam Poor-Quality Repair Work On Wada–Manor Highway

Maharashtra News: Residents Slam Poor-Quality Repair Work On Wada–Manor Highway

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Survivor Devika Rotawan Recounts Trauma And Long Battle For...

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Survivor Devika Rotawan Recounts Trauma And Long Battle For...

FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For...

FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For...