FPJ Exclusive: Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked For Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet

Mother Forced Her Own Daughter Into Sexual Exploitation; Mother's Friend Booked for Abusing 17-Year-Old, No Arrests Yet | Representational Image

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Ghatkopar, where a mother allegedly forced her own daughter into sexual exploitation. The mother’s friend had been sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl since April 2025. The Mumbai Police’s Women against women branch has taken action, and both the mother and her friend have been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act at the Ghatkopar Police Station.

According to police sources, the survivor, a Class 10 student, confided in her schoolteacher about the sexual abuse. The teacher alerted an NGO, which then informed the Mumbai Police. A preliminary inquiry revealed the horrifying truth, the mother, taking advantage of the father’s absence while he was at work, used to call her male friend home, where he repeatedly assaulted the girl.

Police officials said the victim had earlier dropped out of school for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exploitation had reportedly been ongoing for months before the girl gathered the courage to speak up. Further investigation is underway.

