Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes ₹1.86 Crore Fraud After Kerala Senior Citizen Duped By Scammers Posing As Agency Officers

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into a case wherein a 69-year-old woman was duped by scammers to the tune of Rs 1.86 crore by posing as CBI officers and falsely claiming that the woman was found involved in a money laundering case and inducing her to transfer money into multiple bank accounts, including some accounts in Mumbai.

Scammers Threatened Arrest, Job Loss of Children to Extort Money

According to the CBI, the complainant is a resident of Kottayam, Kerala. In September last year, with the deliberate intention of making unlawful gain for themselves and causing unlawful loss to the complainant, a phone call was made by a scammer to the complainant's mobile number, falsely claiming to be from the CBI.

“The caller falsely alleged that the complainant was involved in money laundering through her bank account in Mumbai, and further threatened that the complainant would be arrested, her children would lose their jobs and her bank accounts would be frozen. Acting under fear and coercion caused by these threats, the complainant was deceived into transferring large sums of money from her bank accounts to different beneficiary bank accounts. In total, the complainant was defrauded of Rs 1.86 crore through deceit and misrepresentation,” said a CBI official.

IP Address Traced to Cambodia; Multiple Bank Accounts Used Across States

“Preliminary probe has revealed that the IP address and the location of the alleged mobile number used by the scammers in this case belongs to someone in Cambodia. Also, the alleged transactions were made through various bank accounts within several states including Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The case was initially registered by the Kerala police and, on the directions of the Kerala High Court, the probe has now been transferred to the CBI. A case has been registered by the CBI under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said the official.

