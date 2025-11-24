Mumbai Fraud: Man Booked For Allegedly Cheating Family Of 145 Grams Of Gold By Claiming He Possessed Prophet Muhammad’s Hair

Mahim police book man for cheating family of gold by claiming he possessed Prophet’s hair | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Mahim police have registered a case against Mohsin Ali Abdul Sattar Kadri, 31, for allegedly cheating a family out of gold ornaments weighing 145 grams by falsely claiming he was a descendant of Prophet Muhammad and that he possessed a strand of the Prophet’s hair.

Family Targeted Through Religious Claims

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ansar Ahmed Abdul Ganni Farooqui, 51, resides with his family at Novelty Heights in Kapad Bazaar, Mahim (West). In 2022, Ansar’s younger brother, Israr Ahmed Abdul Rehman Farooqui, 36, came into contact with Kadri at the Hazrat Abdul Rehman Shah Dargah in Dongri. During this meeting, Kadri allegedly introduced himself as a descendant of Prophet Muhammad and claimed to possess a sacred hair of the Prophet.

Religious Event Used to Gain Trust

In September 2022, the Farooqui family had organised a religious ceremony at their residence to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Israr invited Kadri to the event, where Kadri allegedly informed the family that he would bring the sacred hair to their home.

On September 28, Kadri arrived with a glass container in which he said the “hair” was kept. He showed it to the family, performed prayers, and placed the container inside a wooden cupboard, warning that if anyone opened it, the hair would turn to ash.

Gold Taken Under Pretext of Blessings

Kadri made frequent visits to the Farooqui residence, claiming he needed to perform religious rituals and maintain the sacred relic. During one such visit, when the men of the house were away, Kadri allegedly told the wives Shama, Ansar’s wife, and Rehanuma Bano, Israr’s wife that religious instructions from “Ghoshpaaq Sarkar” required them to place their gold ornaments near the sacred hair for prosperity and blessings.

Ornaments Handed Over in Good Faith

Trusting his words, Shama handed over 97.5 grams of gold ornaments, and Rehanuma Bano gave 47.5 grams. Kadri assured them he had placed the ornaments in the cupboard along with the hair and locked it. He warned them that mentioning this to the men could bring misfortune.

Suspicion Leads to Discovery of Theft

However, suspicions grew when the women noticed Kadri frequently locking himself in the room where the cupboard was kept. When they demanded their gold back, Kadri allegedly stalled them, citing religious reasons and claiming he would return the ornaments soon.

Gold Missing After Cupboard Opened

Eventually, the women informed their husbands. When Ansar and Israr asked Kadri to open the cupboard, only the hair was found inside the gold ornaments were missing.

Kadri then claimed he had pawned the ornaments due to financial difficulty but would retrieve them soon. Despite repeated requests since October 2022, he failed to return the jewellery.

Police File Case Under BNS

Following this, the Farooqui family approached the Mahim police station and lodged a complaint for misappropriation of 145 grams of gold jewellery. Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

