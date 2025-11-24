INS Mahe Returns For Her Second Chapter With The Indian Navy Featuring Modern Weapons, Advanced Automation And Precise Combat Capabilities |

Mumbai: A new chapter of India’s maritime security unfolded as the first indigenous anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft (ASW-SWC) joined the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command. INS Mahe, known as the Silent Hunter, will now guard the littorals of western seafront as India’s longest anti-submarine watercraft commissioned on Monday at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard.

The commissioning of INS Mahe marked a significant milestone to a 13-year-long journey from when the vessel was conceptualised by the Defence Acquisition Committee in 2013. In 2018, the Ministry of Defence awarded the contract worth Rs6,311 crore to Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) for eight vessels and the first of these eight watercraft, INS Mahe, was delivered on October 23 earlier this year. It carries the legacy of the old Soviet-built INS Mahe (M-83), which remained in service from 1983 to 2006.

The 78.8 metre long Silent Hunter, adds a significant punch to the Indian Navy’s ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in the littorals. With three main engines each with a capacity of 4000 KW, the ship can cruise at a speed of over 25 knots. The ship is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters with major indigenous weapons like light weight torpedo, anti-submarine rockets, active torpedo decoy system and a stabilised remote control gun, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise surface threats with precision. It is also fitted with advanced sensors and automation systems to sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters.

The vessel was commissioned on Monday at a grand event hosted by Western Naval Command's commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who presided over the event as the chief guest. The erstwhile INS Mahe's commanding officer Sanjay Jaiswal was also present as the legacy watercraft started the second chapter of its journey. The commissioning was marked by the ship's colouring, which included hoisting of the Indian Naval Ensign and handing of the commissioning letter to Cdr Amit Chandra Choubey.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, General Dwivedi commended the synergy of India's armed forces and said that Operation Sindoor was its apt example. “The strength of armed forces lies in synergy. The sea, land and the sky form a single continuum of national security. Together, the Army, Navy and the Air Force form the trinity of India's strategic strength. In the age of multi-domain operations, our ability to act in concert from the depth of oceans to the highest frontier will determine the security of our republic. Operation Sindoor was the apt example of this synergy,” he said.

Mahe has been designed and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited and is the lead ship of eight vessels in her class. With over 80% indigenous content, it draws on the expertise of BEL, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence Systems, NPOL, and more than 20 Indian MSMEs. It will replace the Abhay-class corvettes, which had its limitations in terms of design and acoustic signature and legacy systems. The new Mahe will feature a waterjet propulsion system, stealthier hull design, enhanced ASW suite and upgraded combat management suite.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan reflected on Mahe's commissioning as an important chapter in the Navy's chapter in its quest for self-reliance, shipbuilding and under-sea warfare. “Mahe will carry the unique Indian soul and do her bit to strengthen a great nation that has resolved to stand strong, proud, tall and self-reliant amid the uncertainty and volatility of our times,” he said.

The ship takes her name from the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast and her crest features the Urumi, the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, rising from stylised blue waves whereas her er mascot, the Cheetah, embodies speed and focus, while the motto “Silent Hunters” reflects the ship’s stealth, vigilance, and unyielding readiness.

