General Manager’s Safety Award: Western Railway Felicitates 11 Employees For Exemplary Alertness And Preventing Untoward Incidents

Mumbai, Nov 24: Vivek Kumar Gupta - General Manager of Western Railway, felicitated 11 employees at the Western Railway Headquarters in Mumbai for their exemplary performance that contributed to safe train operations.

These employees were recognized for their alertness and dedication during duty, which played a crucial role in preventing untoward incidents in October, 2025. The awardees included employees from the Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar Divisions.

Two Mumbai Central Division Staff Honoured

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Two employees from Mumbai Central Division, Sanjay Kumar, FTR (Fitter), Vasai Road and Shailesh Upadhyay, Constable, were awarded for their high level of commitment and dedication towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety.

Vivek Kumar Gupta appreciated the alertness of all eleven employees who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate.

Fitter Prevents Possible Train Accident

Sanjay Kumar, Fitter, during an examination on 11th October 2025, discovered some issues with the Automatic Twist Lock (ATL) of a container. He promptly rectified the issue, preventing a potential train accident that could have occurred.

Constable Nabs Suspicious Individuals Carrying Contraband

Shailesh Upadhyay, Constable, on 2nd October, 2025, while patrolling observed four unidentified individuals moving suspiciously, upon noticing the staff the individuals attempted to flee but were successfully caught and brought for questioning and found out the individuals travelled from Vapi and were carrying contraband products, which are banned in Maharashtra.

Western Railway Appreciates Alertness of Awardees

Western Railway commends all awardee employees for their quick thinking and alertness, which played a key role in preventing untoward events.

