Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Files Fresh Bail Plea Citing Mental Illness

Dismissed RPF constable seeks bail again in 2023 train shooting case, citing mental health concerns | File Pic

Mumbai, Nov 24: Dismissed RPF constable Chetansingh Chaudhary, accused of killing four people on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July 2023, has moved a fresh bail plea before the sessions court, citing mental health concerns.

13 Witnesses Examined; Defence Says Custody No Longer Needed

The court has so far recorded the testimonies of 13 witnesses in the case. Chaudhary’s lawyer, however, sought bail, arguing that the trial is likely to take long and there is no reason to keep him behind bars any further, as “it would serve no purpose.”

Defence Claims Serious Mental Disorder

The application stated, “The role of the applicant is yet to be established and will be determined during trial. Judicial custody is not required because he is suffering from a serious mental disorder and needs private psychiatric treatment.”

Plea Mentions White Matter Disease, Delusions

It further claims that Chaudhary suffers from white matter disease and that “whatever crime occurred, the accused had no knowledge of the same.”

Accused Allegedly Suffers From Delusional Disorder

The plea added, “The accused is suffering from extreme mental strokes and is a partial mental patient who sometimes becomes whimsical, goes into loops of illusions, and suffers from delusional disorder.”

Court Seeks Prosecution’s Reply

The court has asked the prosecution to file its reply before the next hearing.

Chaudhary Accused of Killing ASI and 3 Passengers

Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

Earlier Bail Plea Rejected in December 2023

The same court had rejected his earlier bail plea in December 2023, observing that he was not insane at the time of the incident.

Court Earlier Noted Targeted Killings

“He not only killed his senior but also three others of a particular community by making them specific targets and uttered words that clearly show he was in a well-settled state of mind to commit murder of a specific community,” the court had said while rejecting the plea.

Also Watch:

Mental Evaluation Declared Him Fit

Chaudhary was later referred to Thane Mental Hospital for observation and treatment, but he was declared fit and shifted back to Thane Jail.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/