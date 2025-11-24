VIDEO: Mumbai Under-16 Footballer Found Hanging In Palghar’s Mendhwan Khind Forest; Suicide Angle Under Investigation

Young Mumbai footballer Sagar Sorti found dead in Palghar forest; police investigate | File Photo

Palghar, Nov 24: A shocking piece of news has emerged from Palghar. The body of a talented young footballer, who had proved his skills in the Mumbai Under-16 football team, was discovered, causing a major stir in the area. The deceased player has been identified as Sagar Sorti.

Body Recovered From Forest Area

Sorti's body was found hanging from a tree in the Mendhwan Khind forest area of Palghar district. While police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide, the untimely demise of the young athlete has led to an outpouring of grief and shock across the sports community. The incident has been registered as an accidental death at the Kasa Police Station.

Mystery Surrounds Teen Athlete’s Death

The discovery of Sagar Sorti's body has raised a serious question: why would a skilled player, who represented the Mumbai Under-16 team, take such an extreme step?

Timeline of Events Before the Tragedy

Sagar Sorti left his home on, November 15 telling his family he was going to Pune to play football.

November 16 His contact with his family was completely severed. After the family began their search, police found his body on 180November hanging by a rope from a tree in the dense Mendhwan Khind forest in Palghar. The presence of his mobile phone at the scene allowed the police to quickly establish his identity.

Following the tragic discovery, Sagar's family provided the police with distressing information. They revealed that Sagar had been suffering from severe mental stress for almost two years.

Family Reveals His Mental Stress

In a recent instance, he had reportedly refused to get new clothes stitched for his younger brother's wedding, which was scheduled for the same month. The preliminary assumption is that this intense mental pressure may have driven him to take the drastic step.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem; Investigation On

Police officials have confirmed that the body has been immediately sent to J.J. Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination. The actual and precise cause of Sagar's death will only be clear after the post-mortem report is received, following which the police will continue their investigation.

Palghar Police Begin Inquiry

"The body was found in the forest near Kasa village and was immediately sent to Mumbai for a post-mortem the next day. The identity has been established, and further inquiry into the matter is underway," said Palghar SP Yatish Deshmukh.

