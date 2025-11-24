Kalyan Student Suicide Case Update: No Leads Found, Lacks Eyewitness Due To 'Peak-Hour Crowding'

Kalyan Suicide Case: BJP Leaders Visit Family Of 22-Year-Old Arnava, Demand Swift Action In Train Assault Probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the Kalyan student suicide case, the Thane police have intensified the probe and questioned about 10 commuters who were in the same coach of the Mumbai local train; however, no leads have been currently found in the case. The 19-year-old, Arnav Khaire, was allegedly assaulted and threatened by fellow passengers on a Mumbai local train following a Hindi-Marathi language-based argument. Arnav went into severe mental stress, emotional breakdown and later died by suicide at his residence.

Commuters Deny Seeing Any Argument Citing 'Peak-Hour Crowding'

According to a TOI report, when the police questioned the commuters of the same coach of the CSMT-Ambernath train, many claimed that they did not come across any conflict or assault, 'citing peak-hour crowding.' In addition to this, the police sources told TOI that the CCTV footage was also examined with the help of Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) to trace multiple passengers who boarded the local train from Ambernath to Thane. Senior inspector Hemant Gurav of Kolsewadi police station told the daily, "We are still trying to identify other passengers in the coach."

Victim's Phone Sent To Forensic Lab

Apart from speaking to commuters, the report added that the police also sent the victim's mobile phone to forensic lab to retrieve messages, voice recordings, videos, or calls he made before his death.

FIR For Abetment To Suicide

Earlier on November 22, the Kolsewadi Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the unknown individuals who assaulted Arnav inside a local train. The FIR clearly stated that the attack played a crucial role in pushing Arnav towards suicide.

Eknath Shinde Promises Justice & Govt Support To Family

On November 22, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Arnav's family and assured the family of full government support, immediate investigation, and justice. In addition to this, the Deputy CM assured that until the linguistic extremists responsible for Arnav’s suicide are punished, "we will not remain silent."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/