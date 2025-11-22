VIDEO: Prayer Controversy At Ideal College In Kalyan; Students Tender Apology, Internal Action Likely

Tension at Ideal College in Kalyan after a video of students offering namaz triggered protests | File Photo

Kalyan, Nov 22: A disciplinary situation emerged at Ideal College in Kalyan after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of students offering namaz inside the campus. The video triggered protests from members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who reached the college and raised objections with the administration.

Pharmacy Students Seen Praying in Empty Classroom

As per available information, a few students from the Pharmacy Department had assembled in an empty classroom and offered namaz for a brief period. The act was recorded by an unidentified individual and circulated online, leading to heightened reactions and demands for action against the students involved.

Police Deploy to Maintain Law and Order

Following reports of commotion on campus, Hill Line Police arrived at the college to assess the situation and ensure law and order. Police officials stayed on the premises until stability and calm were fully restored.

Students Apologise During College Inquiry

The college administration conducted an internal meeting with the concerned students. During the inquiry, the students acknowledged offering namaz in the classroom and clarified that their intention was not to create controversy nor to hurt religious sentiments.

During this interaction, the students held their ears and apologised in the presence of the administration, while activists from the protesting organisations raised religious slogans on the campus.

College Reiterates Ban on Religious Activities on Campus

The college authorities emphasised that strict adherence to institutional rules is mandatory within the academic environment. They stated that religious activities of any kind inside the campus are not permitted under college regulations and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The administration also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the educational atmosphere remains neutral, safe and focused on academics.

Campus Returns to Normalcy; Matter Handled Internally

Police later left the premises after confirming full normalcy, and the campus remains peaceful at present. The matter is now being handled internally by the college, and no official public statement has been issued either by the administration or by law-enforcement so far.

