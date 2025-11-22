Kalyan Student Suicide: Eknath Shinde Promises Justice & Govt Support To Family Of 19-Year-Old Who Died Over Marathi Language Dispute | Video

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on November 22 spoke with the family of 19-year-old Arnav Khaire from Kalyan, who committed suicide following a language dispute over Marathi language on a local train. While speaking to the family, the Deputy CM assured the family of full government support, immediate investigation, and justice.

A 19-year-old college student, Arnav Khaire, hanged himself at his residence after a group of people allegedly assaulted him on a local train following an argument over not speaking in Marathi.

Watch: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with the family of 19-year-old Arnav Khaire, who committed suicide following a language dispute over Hindi and Marathi on a train. DCM Eknath Shinde assured the family of full government support, immediate investigation… pic.twitter.com/6JgeCkKXub — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2025

'Will Not Remain Silent'

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad said that Shinde expressed grief on the death of the 19-year-old. In addition to this, he also assured that until the linguistic extremists responsible for Arnav’s suicide are punished, "we will not remain silent."

Kalyan, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad says, "Our youth from Kalyan Purva, Arnav Khede, was traveling by train for his studies. I went to meet his family, and former Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his… pic.twitter.com/vnknIu8AnT — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2025

BJP Hold Protest In Shivaji Park

Earlier in the day, on November 22, BJP leaders and activists held protest at Dadar's Shivaji Park near Bal Thackeray Memorial over the student's death. "Grant good sense to such tendencies" was offered at the memorial of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray.

BJP Trying To Divide People On Basis Of Language, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the ruling BJP, accusing it of trying to divide people on the basis of language. While addressing the party workers, he also described the BJP as a party that indulges in conspiracy and machinations.

"Their balloon of Hindutva has burst. The BJP is resorting to a linguistic divide. It is not our demand that people should be killed on the basis of language," Thackeray alleged, as quoted by PTI.

What Led To The Boy Commit Suicide?

The victim, identified as, Arnav Khaire, was travelling to his college in Mulund, there was sudden jolt in the local train. His father Jeetendra Khaire, explained that Arnav told a Hindi-speaking passenger and asked him to move slightly, "Bhai, Thoda Aage hojao, dhakka Lag raha hai." (Brother, please move a little forward, I am being pushed.)

On hearing this, another group of 4-5 passengers argued, allegedly hit him below the ear, and verbally threatened him saying, "Tula, Marathi bolayla yet nahi ka? Marathi bolayla laj vatte ka? (Can't you speak Marathi? Are you ashamed of speaking in Marathi?").

Arnav who had to get down at Mulund, left the train at Thane itself as he wanted to avoid the fight. According to his father, Arnav was under significant mental stress following the incident. Adding further, Jeetendra said that his also left college early and also spoke to him regarding the incident that happened in the train.

When his father reached home from work in the evening, the door was locked from inside and with the help of neighbours, the door was opened. He found his 19-year-old son hanging in the bedroom.

