 Mumbai News: Harbour Line Services Suspended Between Bandra And Mahim After Shanty Fire; Trains Resume With Speed Restrictions | VIDEO
Harbour line train services between Bandra and Mahim were suspended for over two hours on Saturday following a fire in shanties located adjacent to the east side of the UP Harbour line.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Harbour line services resume after a fire near the Bandra–Mahim section forced a two-hour suspension | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Nov 22: Harbour line train services between Bandra and Mahim were suspended for over two hours on Saturday following a fire in shanties located adjacent to the east side of the UP Harbour line.

Fire Reported in Afternoon; OHE Power Cut as Precaution

Western Railway officials reported that the fire broke out in the afternoon . As a precautionary measure, the electric supply to the overhead equipment was disconnected at 12.15 noon, prompting the temporary suspension of both up and down local services on the Harbour line to ensure passenger safety.

WR Says Passenger Safety Is Priority

"Passenger safety is our top priority. Hence, we suspended services until the situation was brought under control," a Western Railway official.

Train Services Resume With Speed Restrictions

Down Harbour line services resumed at 2:11 pm, initially operating under a speed restriction of 10 kmph. Up Fast Line services also resumed by 2:30 PM. However, the speed limitations resulted in trains running behind schedule on the Bandra-Mahim section.

Also Watch:

Railway Teams Monitoring Area for Safety

Western Railway teams continue to monitor the area to prevent any recurrence and to ensure smooth restoration of train operations.

