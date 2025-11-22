 Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Launch Student Helpline For Delayed Or Cancelled Buses; Officials To Face Action For Academic Losses
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon launch a dedicated helpline for school and college students to address issues related to daily commuting, including delayed or canceled buses, sudden route changes, and mechanical breakdowns.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC to introduce a student helpline to address delays, cancellations, and commuting issues across Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 22: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon launch a dedicated helpline for school and college students to address issues related to daily commuting, including delayed or canceled buses, sudden route changes, and mechanical breakdowns.

Helpline to Offer Direct Access to Divisional Controllers

State Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the development and stated that ,the helpline will provide students a direct channel to report problems and ensure timely assistance.

Contact details of all 31 divisional controllers will be shared with schools and colleges, allowing principals, headmasters, and students to communicate urgent concerns.

Officials to Be Held Accountable for Academic Losses

Minister Sarnaik stressed accountability for academic losses caused by transport mismanagement. “Bus depot managers and their supervisors will be held responsible for students’ academic setbacks due to delayed or canceled buses. Officials may face suspension or compulsory leave proportional to the number of days students miss classes or exams,” he said.

Announcement Follows Complaints from Dharashiv Students

The announcement follows complaints from students at the Dharashiv bus station about buses departing late, skipping stops, or being canceled due to overcrowding.

Sarnaik also highlighted the deployment of “Manav Vikas Buses” under the state social welfare fund to serve students in remote and tribal areas, especially schoolgirls, while noting violations of these rules at some depots.

Helpline Aims to Prevent Academic Disruption

The helpline is intended to prevent academic disruption and ensure safety for students relying on MSRTC services. MSRTC’s General Manager (Traffic) has been directed to enforce these measures strictly.

Also Watch:

article-image

MSRTC Connects 90% of Maharashtra’s Villages

MSRTC connects over 90 percent of the villages in the state to district headquarters, taluka centers, cities, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions

