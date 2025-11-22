Mumbai News: DAIS Class 12 Student Ikshu Shinde Becomes First Indian Selected As Global Future Scholar And Diplomat By Garibay Institute, USA

Ikshu Shinde, a Class 12 student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: Ikshu Shinde, a Class 12 student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), has become the first Indian student to be selected as a Global Future Scholar and Diplomat by The Garibay Institute for Soft Power and Public Diplomacy, USA.

Prestigious Honour for Young Leaders

This prestigious honour recognizes young leaders who exhibit intellectual promise, leadership ability, and commitment to democratic values. Ikshu now joins an elite global cohort trained to navigate diplomacy, negotiate complex challenges, and shape conversations on public policy and cultural exchange.

Intensive Training in Diplomacy and Global Leadership

As part of the program, Ikshu will undergo intensive training in international diplomacy, negotiation, policy analysis, and cross-cultural leadership, guided by global experts. She will participate in simulated diplomatic forums, leadership studios, and policy labs, preparing for future roles in international governance.

About The Garibay Institute

The Garibay Institute is a pioneering U.S. based think tank dedicated to advancing soft power diplomacy—the ability of nations and individuals to influence global outcomes through culture, values, and dialogue rather than coercion.

Ikshu’s Grassroots Work and Cultural Leadership

Ikshu’s journey reflects a rare blend of policy expertise and cultural artistry. She has worked at the grassroots level during the state and general elections leading voter-awareness campaigns that reached over 8,000 citizens across Mumbai. She has also undertaken several initiatives focused on senior citizens and cultivating strong intergenerational relationships.

Institute Praises Her Democratic Engagement

In its selection letter, The Garibay Institute praised Ikshu for “strengthening democratic participation at the grassroots” and for balancing academic excellence with cultural expression.

