Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Blackmail Over Intimate Photos; Boyfriend Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl from Goregaon West died by suicide on November 15, allegedly driven to despair after her boyfriend threatened to leak her intimate photographs.

According to the FIR, the victim was in a relationship with one Sanjay Raj. In August, she left home with him for Chennai, but her family brought her back and instructed her to end the relationship. Raj started using edited photos of the girl to blackmail her for money.

The girl stole money from her home to pay him. The girl’s father found out and filed a complaint against Raj on November 15.

The police registered a non-cognisable offence and spoke with Raj.

Following the suicide, a new case was registered on November 16 against Raj for abetment to suicide

