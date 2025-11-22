 Mumbai News: Scrap Pile Fire Sends Thick Smoke Across Ambedkar Road In Byculla, No Injuries Reported
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Scrap Pile Fire Sends Thick Smoke Across Ambedkar Road In Byculla, No Injuries Reported | FPJ/Representational Image

A fire broke out in a pile of scrap materials stored beneath the bridge outside Byculla railway station on Friday morning. However, the thick smoke billowed across a stretch of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, reducing visibility for motorists.

No injuries were reported. The blaze was reported at 10:02 a.m. in scrap material kept directly opposite the Byculla police station. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) promptly deployed fire engines to the spot, and the flames were extinguished by 10.14 a.m.

Traffic Slowed

Traffic, which had slowed due to the drifting smoke, returned to normal shortly after the firefighting operation concluded. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with civic officials examining whether improper storage practices or accidental ignition may have triggered the blaze.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the recurring risks posed by scrap piles and waste materials often left unattended under bridges and along major roads. 

