Mumbai Fraud News: Jeweller Duped Of 7.6 kg Gold Worth ₹6.74 Crore By Employee In Elaborate Delivery Scam

Jeweller Duped Of 7.6 kg Gold Worth ₹6.74 Crore By Employee In Elaborate Delivery Scam |

Mumbai: A jeweller from Kalbadevi has lodged a complaint with L T Marg Police alleging that his employee cheated him of 7.6 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹6.74 crore, taking jewellery under the pretext of delivering orders to various jewellers many of whom were later found to be non-existent.

Employee Hired as Assistant, Trusted with Gold Deliveries

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nirmal Meghraj Jain (54), a resident of Thakurdwar, runs a gold jewellery manufacturing and wholesale business, Moksha Jewels, at Zilani House, Kalbadevi.

Jain stated that in October 2023, he hired Prakash Chhaganlal Suthar, a resident of Mira Road, as a marketing and production assistant on a salary of ₹25,000 per month. Suthar claimed prior experience and initially delivered jewellery orders honestly, returning pure gold after sales.

Fake Orders, Non-Existent Jewellers, and Forged Receipts

Between January and May 2025, Suthar allegedly presented fabricated purchase orders from multiple jewellers, including:

Taiba Jewellers (Mira Road)

Taqwa Jewellers (Mumbra)

Rakesh Jewellers (Mira Road)

Jayesh (Khar)

Kalp Jewellers (Khar)

Arihant (Andheri)

Ashok Shree (Jogeshwari)

and several others

Trusting him, Jain handed over jewellery for delivery. However, Suthar allegedly took 7,589.970 grams of 22-carat gold jewellery, claiming he would deliver it to clients. He never returned with the gold or payments,, submitted fake invoices and receipts, and used names of several fictitious shops.

The complainant later discovered that many of the outlets listed by Suthar were fake, and the receipts were forged. Jain also provided police with detailed records showing the gold weight and value handed over on various dates.

Accused Confesses to 'Melting' Jewellery

When confronted in June 2025, Suthar allegedly confessed that he had already melted a large part of the jewellery and fabricated entries to hide earlier discrepancies.

FIR Registered; Police Begin Search and Recovery

Based on Jain’s complaint, LT Marg Police have registered an FIR against Prakash Chhaganlal Suthar, resident of Mira Road. He has been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal conspiracy

under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have begun efforts to trace Suthar and recover the stolen gold.