Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?' | X/@MTPHereToHelp

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Friday posted a picture of a traffic constable with a foreign national. In an Instagram post, Mumbai Police said that the man had left his phone in a taxi. After realising this, he reached out to the Colaba Traffic Division.

The traffic officer on duty, identified as HC Bade, traced the taxi’s registration number, identified the cab driver, and contacted him. The cab driver was then asked to go to the foreign tourist’s hotel, where the device was returned to him.

Taking to Instagram, Mumbai police said,"Realising he had left his phone in a taxi, a foreign national promptly contacted the Colaba Traffic Division. On-duty HC Bade traced the taxi number, identified the owner, reached out to the driver, and arranged for him to come to the guest’s hotel to return the phone."

Netizens React

Generally, we see that whenever there is an incident like this, netizens praise the person involved and shower them with appreciation for their efforts. However, Mumbaikars have reacted differently this time and questioned why only foreign nationals are prioritised, while theft cases related to locals are neglected.

One of the users said,"I’m still trying to understand why cases like mine are treated so casually. If the live location of a stolen phone is visible for 24+ hours in an area known for dismantling and reselling devices, why isn’t immediate ground action taken?"

The user further asked" What’s the point of filing a complaint if the cyber cell isn’t even informed the next day or aware they need to block the IMEI? Mumbai Police talks about #MumbaiPolice4All, but real experiences show a different reality. Are citizens expected to just let it go because thieves know the loopholes better than the system?"

Another user asked in Marathi, "Sir, if our things are lost then we need to become foreign citizens, you don't give us simple CCTV, so much effort is not of any use to us if things are lost?"

A third user said that their mobile had gone missing from the Sion area and they have still not got it back.

The post has garnered more than 7,149 likes in just two hours of posting on Instagram.